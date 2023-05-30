US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Identity by Nora Roberts – 9781250284327 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. Tom Clancy Flash Point by Don Bentley – 9780593422793 – (Penguin Publishing Group) 3. Only the Dead by Jack Carr – 9781982181727 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books) READ MORE

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Identity by Nora Roberts – 9781250284327 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Tom Clancy Flash Point by Don Bentley – 9780593422793 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Only the Dead by Jack Carr – 9781982181727 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 9780593441206 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Fortune Teller by Jana DeLeon – 9781941494202 – (J&R Publishing LLC)

8. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

9. The Covenant of Water (Oprah’s Book Club) by Abraham Verghese – 9780802162182 – (Grove Atlantic)

10. Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King – 9781476754468 – (Scribner)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Only the Dead (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Daddy Diaries by Andy Cohen (Macmillan Audio)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

4. The Shift (Unabridged) by Tinx (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Identity by Nora Roberts (Macmillan Audio)

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

8. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Random House Audio)

9. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

