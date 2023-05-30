On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
May 30, 2023 2:30 pm
1 min read
      

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Identity by Nora Roberts – 9781250284327 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Tom Clancy Flash Point by Don Bentley – 9780593422793 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Only the Dead by Jack Carr – 9781982181727 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

READ MORE

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Identity by Nora Roberts – 9781250284327 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Tom Clancy Flash Point by Don Bentley – 9780593422793 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Only the Dead by Jack Carr – 9781982181727 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 9780593441206 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Fortune Teller by Jana DeLeon – 9781941494202 – (J&R Publishing LLC)

8. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

9. The Covenant of Water (Oprah’s Book Club) by Abraham Verghese – 9780802162182 – (Grove Atlantic)

10. Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King – 9781476754468 – (Scribner)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

        Read more: Technology News

1. Only the Dead (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Daddy Diaries by Andy Cohen (Macmillan Audio)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

4. The Shift (Unabridged) by Tinx (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Identity by Nora Roberts (Macmillan Audio)

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

8. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Random House Audio)

9. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|5 CCSK Plus Training | Certificate of...
6|5 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|5 NICE Conference & Expo: Resetting...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories