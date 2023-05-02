US-Apple-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US): 1. Now It’s Awkward with Jeff and Brittani Boren Leach, Jeff Leach 2. Pod Save the UK, Crooked Media
3. Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery, PodcastOne
4. The Joe Rogan AI Experience, Joe Rogan AI
5. Bad Seeds, iHeartPodcasts
6. REVIVAL ‘ David Butler, David Butler
7. Childproof, Betches
8. En Boca Cerrada, Uforia Podcasts
9. One Night with Steiny, Shots Podcast Network
10. The Official Love & Death Podcast, HBO Max
