On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners get their wish as Notts County promoted too

The Associated Press
May 13, 2023 2:16 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Wrexham’s Hollywood owners got their wish.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had thrown their support behind Notts County to gain promotion from the National League after seeing their own team win a tight title battle in England’s fifth tier.

And McElhenney took to Twitter to congratulate Notts County after its penalty shootout victory over Chesterfield in the National League playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match finished 2-2 after extra...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Wrexham’s Hollywood owners got their wish.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had thrown their support behind Notts County to gain promotion from the National League after seeing their own team win a tight title battle in England’s fifth tier.

And McElhenney took to Twitter to congratulate Notts County after its penalty shootout victory over Chesterfield in the National League playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match finished 2-2 after extra time.

“Never a doubt,” tweeted McElhenney, the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” “Congratulations Notts County!!!!!!! What an extraordinary run. See you next year.”

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

Wrexham and Notts County passed the 100-point mark in the regular season, the first time two teams reached that milestone in the same season.

Wrexham sealed promotion on April 22.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 AFCEA Spring Golf Outing
5|19 Federal Data Management Roadshow
5|19 AWS Georgia Public Sector Innovation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories