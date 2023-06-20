On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
June 20, 2023
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

3. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Google Maps, Google LLC

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. EE35 Film Camera, EIGHTIVE DESIGN, Inc.

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Stories