Apple App Store – Top Apps

App Store
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
App Store
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
8. Google Maps, Google LLC
9. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
7. Earn to Die 2, Not Doppler
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.