Technology News

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
June 13, 2023 11:54 am
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

3. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

4. Earn to Die 2, Not Doppler

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

