Apple TV app – Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Fast X
2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
4. John Wick: Chapter 4
5. BlackBerry
6. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
7. The Pope’s Exorcist
8. Creed III
9. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
10. Nefarious
