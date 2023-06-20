On Air:
Twitter employees sue social media company over bonuses they say weren’t paid despite promises

The Associated Press
June 20, 2023 6:27 pm
Employees are suing Twitter over tens of millions of dollars in bonuses they say the social media company failed to pay despite promises it would.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco claims that in the month’s leading up to billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company, executives including former finance chief Ned Segal “repeatedly” promised employees that 50% of their 2022 bonuses would be paid.

The lead plaintiff, Mark Schobinger, served as Twitter’s senior director of compensation until last month. Lawyers for the plaintiff are seeking class action status on behalf of current and former Twitter employees. Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the bonuses Twitter owes are in the “tens of millions of dollars.”

Twitter, which has disbanded its media relations team, did not respond to a message for comment other than with an automated reply. The company is facing multiple lawsuits from former employees as well as over unpaid rent and other unpaid bills.

Top Stories