Correction: Twitter-Fidelity story

The Associated Press
June 1, 2023 10:00 am
In a story published May 31, 2023, about Twitter and Fidelity, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Fidelity valued its stake in Twitter at $6.55 billion. It’s worth $6.5 million. The holding is part of the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, not Fidelity Investments overall. Fidelity is privately held, not public, but is required by the SEC to regularly disclose its holdings.

