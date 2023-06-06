US-Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
June 6, 2023 11:49 am
1 min read
      

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Cherishby Tracy Wolff – 9781649373175 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

2. Identity by Nora Roberts – 9781250284327 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 9780593441206 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. Cross Downby Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316404693 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Tom Clancy Flash Point by Don Bentley – 9780593422793 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

9. Drowning by T. J. Newman – 9781982177935 – (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

10. Only the Dead by Jack Carr – 9781982181727 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Only the Dead (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Daddy Diaries by Andy Cohen (Macmillan Audio)

5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

6. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

7. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

9. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Happy Place (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Audio)

Top Stories