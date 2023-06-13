On Air:
Technology News

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
June 13, 2023 11:57 am
1 min read
      

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Near Miss by Brett Battles & Stuart Woods – 9780593540077 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Cross Down by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316404693 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. Clive Cussler Fire Strike by Mike Maden – 9780593543948 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Lessons in Chemistryby Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 9780593441206 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Identity by Nora Roberts – 9781250284327 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

9. Hendrix by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC)

10. Unfortunately Yoursby Tessa Bailey – 9780063239043 – (Avon)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Macmillan Audio)

4. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

5. Only the Dead (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. Prepared: A Manual for Surviving Worst-Case Scenarios (Unabridged) by Mike Glover (Penguin Audio)

8. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! (Unabridged) by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Rich Dad on Brilliance Audio)

10. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

Top Stories