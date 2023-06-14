On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

Vodafone, Three to merge UK mobile phone operations to capitalize on 5G rollout

The Associated Press
June 14, 2023 8:16 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Two of the U.K.’s biggest mobile phone operators agreed Wednesday to merge their businesses to capitalize on the rollout of next-generation 5G wireless technology in the country.

The tie-up of Vodafone U.K. and Three, which is owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison, will create Britain’s biggest mobile phone player, with a market value of around 15 billion pounds ($18.75 billion). Vodafone will account for 51% of the merged firm, with CK Hutchison...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Two of the U.K.’s biggest mobile phone operators agreed Wednesday to merge their businesses to capitalize on the rollout of next-generation 5G wireless technology in the country.

The tie-up of Vodafone U.K. and Three, which is owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison, will create Britain’s biggest mobile phone player, with a market value of around 15 billion pounds ($18.75 billion). Vodafone will account for 51% of the merged firm, with CK Hutchison owning the rest.

The groups said the merger will help them compete with their rivals on 5G technology. Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle described the deal as a “game-changer” for the company’s home market.

“It’s transformative as it will create a best-in-class — indeed best-in-Europe — 5G network, offering customers a superior experience,” she said.

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

The companies said they are aiming to complete the deal by the end of 2024.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|20 Government Contract Pricing Summit
6|20 Enhance Developer Productivity with...
6|20 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories