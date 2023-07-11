Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.
2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
3. Remini – AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS
4. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
5. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
10. Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
5. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
6. Goblin Tools, Bram De Buyser
7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
