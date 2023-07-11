On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
July 11, 2023 1:59 pm
< a min read
      

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

3. Remini – AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a...

READ MORE

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

3. Remini – AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS

        Insight by Workday: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Gary Washington, of the USDA will dive into IT modernization, goals and insights at the USDA. In addition, Wayne Bobby, of Workday Federal will provide an industry perspective.

4. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

5. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

        Read more: Technology News

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Goblin Tools, Bram De Buyser

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|17 Spangdahlem AB Tech Expo
7|17 .conf23
7|17 Homeland Security: Cybersecurity &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories