Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Remini – AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS
2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.
3. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
4. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
6. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
7. McDonald’s, McDonald’s USA
8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
10. Google, Google LLC
