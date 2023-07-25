Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. Remini – AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS
3. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
4. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
6. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.
7. Widgetable: Pet & Widget Theme, Widgetable,Inc.
8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
9. Google, Google LLC
10. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Goblin Tools, Skyhook
4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
