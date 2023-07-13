On Air: Panel Discussions
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories

The Associated Press
July 13, 2023 12:10 pm
OpenAI and other technology companies must ingest large troves...

NEW YORK (AP) — ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they’ve made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP’s archive of news stories.

“The arrangement sees OpenAI licensing part of AP’s text archive, while AP will leverage OpenAI’s technology and product expertise,” the two organizations said in a joint statement.

The price of the deal was not disclosed.

OpenAI and other technology companies must ingest large troves of written works, such as books, news articles and social media chatter, to improve their AI systems known as large language models. Last year’s release of ChatGPT has sparked a boom in “generative AI” products that can create new passages of text, images and other media.

“Both organizations will benefit from each other’s established expertise in their respective industries, and believe in the responsible creation and use of these AI systems,” the statement said.

The two companies said they are also examining “potential use cases for generative AI in news products and services,” though didn’t give specifics.

The AP doesn’t currently use any generative AI in its news stories, but has used other forms of AI for nearly a decade, including to automate corporate earnings reports and recap some sporting events. It also runs a program that helps local news organizations incorporate AI into their operations.

