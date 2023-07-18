US-Apple-TV-app-Top-Movies

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
July 18, 2023 12:15 pm
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

4. Asteroid City

5. Sisu

6. John Wick: Chapter 4

7. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

8. Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves

9. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

10. Fast X

