Technology News

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
August 15, 2023 11:39 am
< a min read
      

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

3. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

4. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Google, Google LLC

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

9. Goblin Tools, Skyhook

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Business News Technology News

