Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
3. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.
4. My Perfect Hotel, SayGames LTD
5. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
7. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
8. Google, Google LLC
9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
6. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’23, Roto Sports, Inc.
9. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
