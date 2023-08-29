Apple App Store – Top Apps

On Air: Panel Discussions
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

3. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. My Perfect Hotel, SayGames LTD

6. Google, Google LLC

7. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’23, Roto Sports, Inc.

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Goblin Tools, Skyhook

10. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

