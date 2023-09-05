Apple App Store – Top Apps

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
September 5, 2023 12:02 pm
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

3. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

4. Google, Google LLC

5. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

9. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’23, Roto Sports, Inc.

7. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Purple Place – Classic Games, Semyon Popov

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

