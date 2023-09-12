Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
3. YouTube TV, Google LLC
4. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.
5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
6. Google, Google LLC
7. ESPN Fantasy Sports & More, Disney
8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
10. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
6. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. The Past Within, Rusty Lake
9. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.