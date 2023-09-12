On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology News

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
September 12, 2023 11:50 am
< a min read
      

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

3. YouTube TV, Google LLC

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

4. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Google, Google LLC

7. ESPN Fantasy Sports & More, Disney

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

        Read more: Technology News

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

8. The Past Within, Rusty Lake

9. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|18 Distinguished Military Hiring...
9|18 2023 Undersea Warfare Fall Conference
9|18 World Wide Technology Supply Chain Job...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories