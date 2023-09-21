On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Technology News

Cisco buying cybersecurity firm Splunk for $28 billion, bolstering defenses as use of AI widens

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 8:38 am
Cisco is buying the cybersecurity firm Splunk in a $28 billion deal as it bolsters its defenses against potential security threats that may be heightened by the widening use of artificial intelligence.

The Silicon Valley tech giant will pay $157 per Splunk Inc. share.

“Our combined capabilities will drive the next generation of AI-enabled security and observability,” Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins said in a prepared statement. “From threat detection and response to threat prediction and prevention, we will help make organizations of all sizes more secure and resilient.”

The boards of both companies approved the acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of 2024’s third quarter. It still needs approval from Splunk shareholders.

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. fell more than 4% before the market open on Thursday, while Splunk’s stock surged nearly 22%.

