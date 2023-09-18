On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Technology News

Microsoft’s chief product exec to step down. Panos Panay was behind Surface devices and Windows 11

The Associated Press
September 18, 2023 11:00 am
< a min read
      

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A top product executive at Microsoft who launched its Surface line of computers and Windows 11 is leaving the company.

Panos Panay is stepping down after nearly 20 years at Microsoft, most recently as chief product officer, according to a staff memo Monday.

“Under Panos’ leadership, the team created the iconic Surface brand with loved products,” said the message to employees from Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of Microsoft’s experiences and devices group.

Another longtime executive, Yusuf Mehdi, will take lead on the Windows and Surface businesses and products, Jha said. The note said Panay would be helping with the transition.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|24 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories