Technology News

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press
October 10, 2023 11:46 am
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. EPIK – AI Photo Editor, SNOW Corporation

3. Lapse – Disposable Camera, Lapse

4. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

5. Google, Google LLC

6. Capital One Shopping: Save Now, Wikibuy, LLC

7. ChatGPT, OpenAI

8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories