2nd annual Motorcycle Ride for Charity brings industry, government together for great causes

The 2nd annual Federal News Network Motorcycle Ride for Charity concluded successfully on Friday, June 25th. With 13 riders and 40 contributors, we raised $9,000 for the Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund – and Friends of Patients at the NIH.

The Federal Employees Education and Assistance Fund, led by executive director Joyce Warner, offers grants and loans to federal employees affected by emergency situations, as well as education scholarships to feds or their immediate family members.

Friends of Patients at the NIH, led by CEO Heidi Williams, offers housing and other support to people in clinical trials at the National Institutes of Health.

Riders gathered under sunny skies and warm temperatures at Harley-Davidson of Frederick, Maryland before departing for the 70-mile, non-highway route to Daingerfield Island, Virginia. Federal Drive Host Tom Temin presented FEEA’s Joyce Warner and Friends’ Heidi Williams with checks. Afterwards the group hung out for lunch and schmoozing on a gorgeous Friday afternoon.

Look for details on the 2022 event starting in January.

Thanks to these organizations:

ArmorText

Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC)

WTOP

Harley-Davidson of Frederick, Maryland

Check out some photos from the day of the ride: