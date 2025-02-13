Coming soon: Shootout at Supreme Court Corral

The Trump administration maintains an unprecedented pace of change aimed at the federal workforce. We're doing all we can to stay on top of it, so you can too.

The Supreme Court can expect a lot of cases in the next few months. In my humble estimation, the Trump administration wants the justices to change the precedent on a number of federal sacred cows. These include the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, Section 8(a) of the Small Business Act, and some provisions of Title 5 of the U.S. Code. You can throw in the Inspectors General Act of 1978.

For differing reasons, deceased presidents must be sitting up in their proverbial graves over what’s going on.

President Donald Trump’s actions concerning the federal workforce have sparked lawsuits from many groups. These include the big federal employee (and non-federal) unions, the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. Many individuals have sued, including eight inspectors general (so far) of the 18-odd that Trump let go.

Given how carefully the Trump team seems to have prepared, it seems likely they anticipated the dozens, scores even, of lawsuits filed across the land — with the goal of appealing them to the highest court.

In the meantime, regular federal employees form the ground over which everyone is trampling.

One staff member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told me he was fully prepared to do his bit in carrying out whatever policies the Trump administration had for the agency. He’s on administrative leave, worried about his job and the future of his family. He’s got two small children. Little did he anticipate the new administration squashing the whole agency.

I think I understand the approach of Trump and his lieutenants. Some of what they are doing actually mirrors what other administrations have done, if we’re to be honest. This group has a philosophic orientation, sees the government as operating in another way, and wants to radically change it. It feels it has the voter mandate to do so. Didn’t Barack Obama say he felt America needed to be fundamentally transformed? Not saying I endorse or agree with any of it, but that’s the reality of where we’re at.

Which makes some moves seem more petty than government-altering. Three members of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, which now has a single of its five members, were told to resign or be fired. That means Beth Williams can’t really do much.

Hampton Dellinger, special counsel at the Office of Special Counsel was let go, but sued and got his job back, at least for now, from Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia. Trump has made Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins the acting Special Counsel, so that’s a weird situation. Confirmed just before inauguration, Office of Government Ethics Director David Huitema barely had time to set up the family pictures in his office.

I mean, the saw has cut deeply. Witness the elimination of the Federal Executive Institute by executive order. What struck me was the language: The FEI “is a Government program purportedly designed to provide leadership training to bureaucrats. But bureaucratic leadership over the past half-century has led to Federal policies that enlarge and entrench the Washington, D.C., managerial class, a development that has not benefited the American family.”

At least the order referred to the administration of Lyndon B. Johnson. Nowhere in the current rendition of whitehouse.gov will you find a mention of any president ever serving before now. The White House website, partially an instrument of executive propaganda since its launch during the Clinton Administration, has also been a repository of nonpartisan, thumbnail histories going back to George Washington. A sort of mini civics center. Not now.

For those of us working in specialized journalism, it’s always exciting when our corner of the world become national news. And, boy oh boy, has the arcane system of federal work life become national, big media news.

I’ve seen this before. When a nut injected lethal poison into bottles of Tylenol back in 1982, pharmaceutical packaging and how to tamper-proof it became a national topic. I worked for a trade magazine that covered packaging, and the topic took real doing to stay on top of.

All I can promise is that all of us at Federal News Network will do our darndest to keep you up to date. My thanks to listeners, readers, current and former feds, and contractors who send in tips and insights. We read ’em all.

