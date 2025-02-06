DEI, a mid-air crash, the federal workforce wrecking ball

A Trump wrecking ball hardly seems like the optimal way to reduce government spending. But legislators with purse power have done little on the big picture.

What a two weeks of news. A mid-air collision over the Potomac River ended a long period of seeming infallibility of U.S. commercial air travel. The Trump administration put nearly every federal employee on notice. Its minions physically shut employees of USAID out of their offices. U.S. troops laid concertina wire at the Mexican border.

This is all connected.

In few times has the general public been more exposed to the breadth and scope of the federal government, its importance and its flaws. From the news business side, it’s been exhilarating and exhausting. As someone who covers the government and who lives in close proximity to Washington, D.C., the news has been both engaging and personal.

Getting out of my car at home after an 11-hour day, I encountered a neighbor couple walking their dogs. They’re both federal employees. They work hard. They care about what they do. In a brief chat, they said, no, they wouldn’t be accepting the “deferred resignation” offer from the White House. We all chuckled at the absurdity.

Yet here’s the thing to keep in mind. Millions and millions of Americans harbor either indifference to, or outright support for, the Trump initiatives. Not saying that’s good or bad, it just is.

They see a Social Security Administration that takes hours to answer the phone (my own experience is more positive). They see a terrible air crash and feel somehow the Army or the FAA, or maybe both, totally screwed up. They see trillions added to the deficit each year and become uneasy at how much debt the nation can keep accruing — even without knowing in detail the annual dollar cost of that debt. They wonder if USAID really did pay for the bizarre projects cited by Elon Musk.

Most Americans favor immigration, but wonder why we would knowingly harbor members of MS-13 or Tren de Aragua.

They see a Congress that, for a huge swath of important business, has ceased to function. Congress’s own researchers repeatedly warn of the unsustainability of the nation’s finances. Yet members and their respective supporters shrug. “It’s a ‘third rail,'” they say. The don’t even dare discuss the topic.

What really needs to happen is long-term reform of entitlement programs financially, and of the executive branch managerially. Philip Howard of the legal reform group Common Good believes federal employees “are unaccountable and unmanageable.” He writes, “A new civil service system should be designed to attract good people, give them responsibility to do good things, and hold them accountable for results.” He argues in an upcoming interview that federal managers need more authority and discretion in managing programs, especially if they’re to get more accountability via the Career/Policy designation.

As things head now, federal managers will get the accountability but not the authority. That’s Management Error 101.

The crash over the Potomac findings will likely touch off a new debate about air traffic control (ACT) and the organization that run it. An essay at the conservative Manhattan Institute’s City Journal site describes the still antiquated parts of the U.S. ATC system. The author, John Tierney, states, “The basic problem, which reformers have been trying to remedy since the Clinton administration, is that the system is operated by a cumbersome federal bureaucracy—the same bureaucracy that’s also responsible for overseeing air safety. The FAA is supposed to be a watchdog, but we’ve put it in charge of watching itself.”

DEI didn’t cause the crash. FAA controllers make mistakes, but they’re not why modernization is so far behind. As Tierney points out, a bill in 2017 to create a non-for-profit entity to operate and modernize ATC while overseen by the federal government went nowhere. It had mostly Republican but also substantial Democratic backing. The FAA unions supported it, as did those of commercial pilots and flight attendants. Moreover it’s the model used in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and many other high-tech nations. And yet, here we are.

Medicare sustainability, ATC modernization, military reform — the government has no shortage of challenges. It does have a shortage of earnest debate by level-headed people. And so we have the Trump/Musk/Doge wrecking ball methodology on one side, and people screaming nonsense into megaphones on the other.

I don’t cite these things in a “so there” mode, much less to endorse what is going on. But only to say the Trump activities take place in a context that is larger than the echo chamber of the D.C. area and the political media. My house of worship last week devoted a weekly service in support of people worried about their federal jobs and the peripheral concerns, real and legitimate concerns. Yet out there in what the D.C. crowd calls “fly over” territory, countless people pray for the success of efforts to shrink the federal government.

Federal employees themselves aren’t unanimous in their thinking. A program manager with 32 years experience wrote me just yesterday, saying she will take the resignation offer. You and I both know several other people who have taken it.

“Today is the day I sign, and I guess I will take a big breath and do it,” L wrote. “I’ve read every word and I still think it’s probably a good and fair deal.”

Before a U.S. District judge in Boston paused the program (until arguments on Monday), some 40,000 or 50,000 had taken the deferred retirement. According to the Partnership for Public Service, about 60,000 to 70,000 feds quit every year routinely, and that many more retire. No one yet knows the total impact of the resignation gambit. More worrisome, perhaps, are the administration’s threats of wholesale reductions in force without compensation.

And what of USAID?

The reality is that USAID is an instrument of American prestige, not less than an agent for helping relieve famine, lack of infrastructure and civil war in poor countries. Fringe “cultural” programs do occur. Former USAID administrator Andrew Natsios, a conservative Republican, and an expert on famine, said both parties add culturally lefty or righty programs and kill the ones they inherit.

Such programs represent a small fraction of the dollars. He cited a Clinton-era USAID program to help Brazilian prostitutes improve their self image. He said the career staff was glad to see that one go. He says he examined all of the programs over the course of several months and took a granular approach to cutting.

Jimmy Carter tried to implement zero-based budgeting, a fad that always sounded better than it worked in reality. Various presidents since then have tried to wrestle the federal bureaucracy under control. President Bill Clinton declared the era of big government is over. That sounds quaint now. No one can say yet whether the Trump moves will work, or whether what it does will stick. But expect continued turbulence.

