Federal firings: You couldn’t make this up

The reduction of the federal workforce has proven chaotic. Worse, it fails to enlist the knowledge of the very people who could help boost efficiency.

Like many of you, I’ve been trying to process the essential meaning of what’s happening to and within the federal government. Many federal employees feel like fresh water fish whose lake has turned salty.

Probationary employees, inspectors general and just plain blocks of feds — dismissals occurring all over. This has spawned so many lawsuits you need a spreadsheet to track them all. You’re going to court, to the Merit Systems Protection Board and to the Office of Special Counsel.

Just last night, at a private event, I was talking to a friend who is an acquisition executive at a large component of Health and Human Services. His job seems safe, he said, but he’s under orders to terminate contracts for convenience. They amount to only a few million dollars worth. He said some of them weren’t in reality buying much, things like management support contracts. He’s unsure of what’ll come next from his DOGE-infused leadership.

Still, he’s hoping to work until May, the first moment he’s retirement eligible.

Uncertainty, and lawsuits, run up and down the ranks. Some highly visible people who worked for the Biden administration wanted to stay for the Trump.

A strange case in point: I didn’t realize the Bureau of Prisons directorship is a career Senior Executive position, even though a presidential appointment. But that’s the case, per Section 5315 of Title 5, Part III, Subpart D, Chapter 53, Subchapter II. Technically, the BOP director is appointed by the attorney general.

In 2023, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) introduced a bill to make the BOP directorship presidentially appointed and a 10-year term. A different BOP oversight bill eventually passed, but the job remains as it was. BOP also continues as it was, an understaffed mess. Now it’s run by an acting director who’s been there for 30 years.

Appointed by the Biden administration, BOP Director Collette Peters was dismissed by the Trump administration within hours of inauguration. Peters has retained attorney Mary Kuntz of Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman and Fitch to represent her wrongful dismissal suit before the Merit Systems Protection Board. Kuntz said you can fire a SES member for cause. But in its dismissal, the administration merely cited the boilerplate “changing priorities.”

At the other end of the seniority spectrum, many newly-hired employees face firing while while still in their probationary period. One respondent to our online poll said this could work against the Trump/DOGE goals. Unlike entrenched employees, “new feds bring fresh ideas, a desire for change, and knowledge of new technologies.”

WTOP’s Dan Ronan reports on a disabled veteran working at FEMA. The IT specialist claims he was beyond the probationary period and had achieved good performance ratings. Yet acting FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton, in firing the veteran, cited performance and his being on probation.

It’s all taking an emotional toll. We get reports of people feeling shell-shocked or almost in mourning. Some feel the DOGE efforts have broken an essential covenant of public service. Others feel the government does need more accountability and efficiency. They’d be glad to help. They just wish the administration would try a more rational approach.

In my interview with Rob Storch, who was ousted as Defense Department inspector general, he noted that IG’s stay neutral with respect to policy.

“We don’t reflect priorities of the administration….Our job is whatever those priorities are, we do effective, nonpartisan, independent oversight,” Storch said. Apparently all it took was having been nominated by President Obama for IG of the National Security Agency, and by Biden to DoD.

I keep thinking about my friend in acquisition. He said, “I’m okay, but I’m glad I’m close to retirement.” What a way to think about one’s career closeout.

As someone 9.5 weeks from my own retirement, I can tell you the prospect brings alternating waves of happy anticipation and adrenaline-producing dread. Yet I’ve had the advantage of having chosen my own exact date and shared it early with a supportive organization. I’ve even had a voice in choosing my successor. My career started December 1, 1977, and I’ve never been fired or laid off.

I did lose a job once. A business unit I worked for got sold, and I wouldn’t have worked to the new people anyhow. But the selling organization gave me a really big buyout check. That gave me options. I fairly skipped down the sidewalk when I left the building that day. Plus I got to stay in and use my office for a month before the deal consummated.

Federal employees now losing their jobs or under threat, receive no such courtesy or consideration. Klutzily, the administration has found it needs to hire back some of the people it fired. Would you feel the same about your employer, or approach the job with your former zeal, under that circumstance?

If DOGE and President Trump wanted FUD — fear, uncertainty and doubt — they’re succeeding admirably. The ax cut through the visible and unknown alike.

