Retirement: Advice from a year in

Treat retirement not as the end of all things, but as a new beginning. Even if you still have work to do.
Untold number of federal employees have retired during the second Trump administration. I say “untold” because the AI-generated estimates fall over the map. But it’s way north of 100,000. Many simply went ahead with planned retirement. Too many were forced out. It’s all been well documented.
Having just passed one year of retirement, I’m finding “retirement” itself is a really vague word. At one extreme is someone I know, whom I won’t identify further. This person essentially walks the old dog and goes to the supermarket.
A better word for what I’m doing, and what I see a lot of federal retirees doing: post full-time, part-time employment. Ungainly, but accurate. You might call it phased retirement.
I’m still part-time at Federal News Network. That plus a few steady 1099 gigs means I’m having a schedule that’s actually a bit more crowded than I wish.
Earn CPE credit: The latest webinar from the Billington CyberSecurity Cyber and AI Outlook Series will focus on the real-world risks facing AI deployments across the federal landscape. Register now!
By schedule, therefore, I don’t mean having lunch with other old men or going to the gym at 11 when it’s less crowded. My lunch today is with the president of a major association. I don’t waste time going to gyms and dealing with schlepping and parking. Anyway, isn’t everyone else in a gym obnoxious? A pandemic-era splurge on a Peloton bike plus a nice row of dumbbells and a big TV form our 24-hour home gym right downstairs.
Plus, I’m president of a tiny non-profit I’m hoping to grow.
Ironically, I’ve been commissioned writing a series of pieces on federal retirement and disability planning. Substitute the Thrift Savings Plan with an IRA and the Office of Personnel Management with SAG-AFTRA, and I’ve got a lot in common with retired feds.
A few things I’ve learned in the year since I stepped away from hosting The Federal Drive:
Expect your perspective, your psyche, to change.
Embrace it. Reaching 65, 70 or beyond, you’ll find your experience contains that of the young. They don’t know what they don’t know. In fact, mentoring or advising young people can be quite rewarding. Just don’t be smug about it. The Gen Zers are smart, talented and committed, no less than any other generation. Some of them even have a sense of humor. They’re a blast to be around, and they’re also open to learning from you. Just don’t preach, pontificate or patronize.
A few other thoughts:
Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Copyright
© 2026 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.
Follow @tteminWFED