EPA increases internet of things data collection, has advice for others

January 4, 2019 11:17 am
 
Internet of things data collection has been steadily rising at the Environmental Protection Agency. Both the reporting entities at the state level and the agency itself are taking in more measurements of the environment using devices that sense and then send in what they sniff. Lee Kelly, division director with the EPA Office of Information Security and Privacy, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an update and some advice for other IoT users.

