16% of cyber breaches in 2018 targeted public sector

Government agencies were not spared their share of cybersecurity-induced data breaches last year. The latest comprehensive report from Verizon shows that 16% of breaches hit the public sector. Tim Erlin, vice president of strategy at Tripwire, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for some of the most important takeaways.

