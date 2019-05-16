Listen Live Sports

16% of cyber breaches in 2018 targeted public sector

May 15, 2019 10:06 am
 
Government agencies were not spared their share of cybersecurity-induced data breaches last year. The latest comprehensive report from Verizon shows that 16% of breaches hit the public sector. Tim Erlin, vice president of strategy at Tripwire, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for some of the most important takeaways.

