New bill would add VBA agency to focus on home loans, vocational help

May 15, 2019 10:07 am
 
When veterans transition out of the military and seek their benefits, they hit up the Veterans Benefits Administration. Critics say VBA’s efforts spent processing disability compensation and pension claims has resulted in under-attention to benefits like home loans and vocational rehab. A new bill in the House would add a new agency at VBA to deal with those benefits. Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with one of the bill’s sponsors, Ohio Republican Brad Wenstrup for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

