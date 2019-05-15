New bill would add VBA agency to focus on home loans, vocational help

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When veterans transition out of the military and seek their benefits, they hit up the Veterans Benefits Administration. Critics say VBA’s efforts spent processing disability compensation and pension claims has resulted in under-attention to benefits like home loans and vocational rehab. A new bill in the House would add a new agency at VBA to deal with those benefits. Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with one of the bill’s sponsors, Ohio Republican Brad Wenstrup for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

