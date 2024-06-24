On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Drive

FNN motorcycle event raises fresh charity funds

Three federally connected charities benefit each year from Federal News Network's fundraising motorcycle ride, organized by Federal Drive Host Tom Temin.

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
June 24, 2024 9:28 am
1 min read
     

Federal News Network’s 5th annual motorcycle ride charity fundraiser netted $5,000 for each of three federally-connected causes.

Organized by Federal Drive Host Tom Temin, with Carahsoft as the presenting sponsor, the event has raised some $75,000 to-date. It supports the Federal Employees Education and Assistant Fund (FEEA), Friends of Patients at the NIH (Friends) and the U.S. War Dogs Association. This year’s donating organizations also included ManTech, WAEPA, the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC), Strongbridge LLC and Fairfax Radiology Centers.

Under blazing hot sunny skies, 12 riders departed District Harley-Davidson/Ducati/BMW in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Friday morning. Temin led the way on his Harley. Carahsoft’s  Mike McCalip drove his Jeep as tail gunner to help ensure safety. They toured the back roads of rural Montgomery County, Maryland, before crossing the Potomac River at Chain Bridge.

        Join us June 25 and 26 at 1 p.m. EST for Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange, presented by Maximus, where we'll explore civilian agency progress in using the cloud to improve digital services and federal missions. | Register today!

The group pulled into the McLean Community Center a couple hours later where sponsors, beneficiaries and riders mingled over sub sandwiches and badly-needed bottles of water. Luckily one end of the parking lot offered shade, as temperatures hit the mid-90s.

“I’m grateful for the support of Carahsoft and all of our sponsors. They contribute to the strength of the federal community in more ways than one,” Temin said.

He noted that all of the riders also chip in to the fundraising.

FEEA Executive Director Robyn Kehoe, Friends CEO Heidi Williams, and U.S. War Dogs’ Vice President (and retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt.) Chuck Rotenberry accepted checks presented by Temin. Each participant also received a special commemorative patch, custom designed by Federal News Network’s Alena Lisa.

 

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
     
Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)Retirement

    Why retirement investment is a three-legged stool

    TSP Read more
    State Department

    The government’s best intelligence entity may not be the agency you think it is

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
All News ATARC Carahsoft District Harley-Davidson Fairfax Radiology Centers Federal Drive Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund Friends of Patients at the NIH ManTech McLean Community Center STrongbridge LLC Tom Temin U.S. War Dogs Association

Fed Photo of the Day

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA Administrator Pekoske participates in Take Your Dog to Work Day

Daily photos of things happening in and around the federal government.