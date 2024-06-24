FNN motorcycle event raises fresh charity funds

Three federally connected charities benefit each year from Federal News Network's fundraising motorcycle ride, organized by Federal Drive Host Tom Temin.

Federal News Network’s 5th annual motorcycle ride charity fundraiser netted $5,000 for each of three federally-connected causes.

Organized by Federal Drive Host Tom Temin, with Carahsoft as the presenting sponsor, the event has raised some $75,000 to-date. It supports the Federal Employees Education and Assistant Fund (FEEA), Friends of Patients at the NIH (Friends) and the U.S. War Dogs Association. This year’s donating organizations also included ManTech, WAEPA, the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC), Strongbridge LLC and Fairfax Radiology Centers.

Rider/donors to Federal News Network’s 5th Annual Motorcycle Ride for Charity gathered for a group photo at the McLean Community Center, where the ride concluded. (Photo credit: Drew Friedman)

Under blazing hot sunny skies, 12 riders departed District Harley-Davidson/Ducati/BMW in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Friday morning. Temin led the way on his Harley. Carahsoft’s Mike McCalip drove his Jeep as tail gunner to help ensure safety. They toured the back roads of rural Montgomery County, Maryland, before crossing the Potomac River at Chain Bridge.

The group pulled into the McLean Community Center a couple hours later where sponsors, beneficiaries and riders mingled over sub sandwiches and badly-needed bottles of water. Luckily one end of the parking lot offered shade, as temperatures hit the mid-90s.

“I’m grateful for the support of Carahsoft and all of our sponsors. They contribute to the strength of the federal community in more ways than one,” Temin said.

He noted that all of the riders also chip in to the fundraising.

FEEA Executive Director Robyn Kehoe, Friends CEO Heidi Williams, and U.S. War Dogs’ Vice President (and retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt.) Chuck Rotenberry accepted checks presented by Temin. Each participant also received a special commemorative patch, custom designed by Federal News Network’s Alena Lisa.

