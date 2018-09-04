Listen Live Sports

TSP funds see August dips but stay in the black

September 4, 2018 11:50 am
 
1 min read
Overall performance in the Thrift Savings Plan was downward last month compared to July, but investors still saw positive results. All funds except one finished in the black, according to data from the TSP released Tuesday.

The largest improvement month-over-month was in the small capitalization stock index investment S fund, which grew by 2.93 percent. The greatest dip was in the the international stock index investment I fund, which saw a 4.36 percent loss and finished at -1.91 percent in August, according to the TSP’s release.

The returns are coming during a historically long bull market, which could be due for a downturn soon.

The fixed income index investment F fund finished at 0.67 percent, while the common stock index investment C fund finished at 3.26 percent. The the low-risk, Treasury-backed government securities investment G fund, which usually sees little variation, only gained a one-hundredth of a percent from July to August.

All of the TSP’s five lifestyle funds had negative gains month-over-month, the smallest being the L Income fund. The biggest drop was in the L 2050 fund, which fell from 2.48 percent in July to 1.65 percent in August.

Year-to-date, the S fund has performed the strongest and the F fund has been weakest, according to Tuesday’s release. Year-over-year, all but the F and I funds were up from where they had been for the month of August.

Thrift Savings Plan — August 2018 Returns
Fund August Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.26% 1.88% 2.66%
F fund 0.67% -0.86% -0.90%
C fund 3.26% 9.91% 19.63%
S fund 4.57% 12.84% 23.34%
I fund -1.91% -1.95% 4.79%
L Income 0.61% 2.74% 4.99%
L 2020 0.80% 3.30% 6.87%
L 2030 1.28% 4.71% 10.30%
L 2040 1.47% 5.26% 11.77%
L 2050 1.65% 5.77% 13.14%

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor of Federal News Network. Follow @abrustWFED

