All TSP funds but 1 take a dip in September

Thrift Savings Plan performance was down again in September, with only one fund seeing a positive change month over month. The international stock index investment I fund rose 2.82 percent from August to September to finish at 0.91 percent, according to data from the TSP released Monday.

The largest drop month-over-month was in the small capitalization stock index investment S fund, which fell by 6.33 percent to a -1.76 percent finish.

The fixed income index investment F fund finished at -0.62 percent, while the common stock index investment C fund finished at 0.57 percent. The the low-risk, Treasury-backed government securities investment G fund, which usually sees little variation, fell 0.02 percent to 0.24 percent for September, according to the TSP.

All of the TSP’s five lifestyle funds had negative gains month-over-month, the smallest being the L Income fund. The biggest drop among them was in the L 2050 fund, which fell from 1.65 percent in August to 0.21 percent in September.

Year-to-date, the S fund has performed the strongest and the F fund has been weakest, according to Tuesday’s release. Year-over-year, only the G fund saw a positive gain from its performance in September 2017.