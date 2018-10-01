Listen Live Sports

All TSP funds but 1 take a dip in September

October 1, 2018 12:06 pm
 
Thrift Savings Plan performance was down again in September, with only one fund seeing a positive change month over month. The international stock index investment I fund rose 2.82 percent from August to September to finish at 0.91 percent, according to data from the TSP released Monday.

The largest drop month-over-month was in the small capitalization stock index investment S fund, which fell by 6.33 percent to a -1.76 percent finish.

The fixed income index investment F fund finished at -0.62 percent, while the common stock index investment C fund finished at 0.57 percent. The the low-risk, Treasury-backed government securities investment G fund, which usually sees little variation, fell 0.02 percent to 0.24 percent for September, according to the TSP.

All of the TSP’s five lifestyle funds had negative gains month-over-month, the smallest being the L Income fund. The biggest drop among them was in the L 2050 fund, which fell from 1.65 percent in August to 0.21 percent in September.

Year-to-date, the S fund has performed the strongest and the F fund has been weakest, according to Tuesday’s release. Year-over-year, only the G fund saw a positive gain from its performance in September 2017.

Thrift Savings Plan — September 2018 Returns
Fund September Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.24% 2.12% 2.72%
F fund -0.62% -1.48% -1.05%
C fund 0.57% 10.54% 17.88%
S fund -1.76% 10.85% 16.22%
I fund 0.91% -1.06% 3.15%
L Income 0.21% 2.96% 4.59%
L 2020 0.22% 3.52% 6.02%
L 2030 0.23% 4.96% 8.81%
L 2040 0.22% 5.50% 9.96%
L 2050 0.21% 5.99% 11.01%

 

