Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Pay & Benefits
 
TSP
 
...

Most TSP funds see slight comeback in November

December 3, 2018 11:36 am
 
2 min read
9 Shares       

While October returns were not so desirable, November stats revealed slight upturns in most funds within the Thrift Savings Plan.The common stock index C fund made the largest comeback at just over 2 percent — up from -6.84 percent last month.

C fund returns may have climbed this month — by more than 8 percent — but they were more than one percent lower than November 2017 levels. Still, the fund continues to boast the highest year-to-date return rate of 5.08 percent. Coming in not-so-close second place for YTD was the low-risk, government securities investment G fund with 2.05 percent.

Despite YTD increases, G fund returns showed no changes from October, remaining at 0.26 percent. The fixed income investment F fund, however, rose back to the September 2018 level of 0.62 percent.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

The small capitalization stock index S fund returned a significant increase of more than 11 percent, going from -10.06 percent to 1.92 percent. This return also showed the highest month-to-month change between October and November.

The international stock index I fund was the only negative return this month with -0.13 percent — still a significant increase from last month’s -7.94 percent.

Since the beginning of 2018, most index funds continued to see lower comparative returns — despite fluctuating positive and negative month-to-month levels.

The lifecycle funds showed a similar upturn, but with no negative returns. This was the opposite result in October.

The L 2050 fund showed the largest increase for the lifecycle funds with 1.22 percent, a more than 7.5 percent increase from the -6.35 percent October return. The L income fund returned the lowest with 0.53 percent, still nearly a 2 percent increase from last month. Year-to-date levels for all lifecycle funds were positive in November.

The L 2020, L 2030 and L 2040 returns were still notable, all increasing between 2 percent and 6.6 percent.

Of all TSP funds, including lifecycle, the I fund had the lowest YTD return of almost -10 percent. The only other fund to produce a negative YTD return in November was the F fund.

Thrift Savings Plan — November 2018 Returns
Fund November Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.26% 2.65% 2.85%
F fund 0.62% -1.65% -1.18%
C fund 2.04% 5.08% 6.24%
S fund 1.92% 1.61% 2.08%
I fund -0.13% -9.04% -7.58%
L Income 0.53% 2.05% 2.48%
L 2020 0.65% 1.86% 2.45%
L 2030 0.99% 1.12% 1.94%
L 2040 1.12% 0.76% 1.68%
L 2050 1.22% 0.47% 1.48%

Steff Thomas

Steff Thomas is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Budget C Fund F Fund federal employees G Fund I Fund L income L-2050 Lifecycle Funds Management Pay & Benefits Retirement retirement funds Steff Thomas Thrift Savings Plan TSP TSP returns

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 10, 2018 Close Change YTD*
L Income 19.7961 -0.0117 2.05%
L 2020 27.0471 -0.0281 1.86%
L 2030 30.2697 -0.0704 1.12%
L 2040 32.6769 -0.0935 0.76%
L 2050 18.7867 -0.0628 0.47%
G Fund 15.9649 0.0040 2.65%
F Fund 17.9719 0.0026 (1.65%)
C Fund 37.7884 0.0673 5.08%
S Fund 46.7047 -0.1551 1.61%
I Fund 26.8776 -0.4042 (9.04%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress