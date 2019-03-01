Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Pay & Benefits
 
TSP
 
...

TSP returns still positive for year, many fall in February

March 1, 2019 11:14 am
 
2 min read
8 Shares       

CORRECTION: Story updated to reflect rate of change in positive monthly and year-to-date returns.

Fear of another government shutdown paired with Congress’ push to make it easier for participants to withdraw from their Thrift Savings Plan accounts may have led to several fund decreases in February.

The government securities fund (G fund) gained the smallest amount of all the TSP investments — about 0.03 percent. The G fund earned a 0.20 percent return, according to numbers from TSP released on March 1. The G fund, one of the steadiest in recent history, has only shown a 0.43 percent change in 2019 thus far.

The fixed income fund, or F fund, produced the only negative return in February as compared to the month before. The F fund has one of the smallest year-to-date rates of change — only 1.13 percent.

The common stock, small capitalization and international investment funds produced positive overall returns for February, but their performances fell by half or more when compared to January’s numbers. The S fund, known primarily for small cap investments, had the largest decrease going from a positive 11.64 percent growth in January to only 4.98 percent growth in February. The positive returns from the C and I funds both dropped by more than 4 percent as well.

The Lifecycle funds’ returns were also positive, going from 1.83 percent growth in January to only 0.80 percent.

Participants who will withdraw their money between 2020 and 2024 will need to pay close attention to fluctuating returns. The L 2020 fund returns were still positive, but dropped from 2.53 percent growth in January to 1.06 percent in February.

The L 2030, L 2040 and L 2050 returns  all grew between 2 and 3 percent in February, but fell almost by half when compared to the month before. The L 2030 fund boasted a 2 percent increase as compared to the month before, which was larger than the other two funds. Still, the lifecycle funds produced positive returns despite the one-month drop.

Almost all of the funds remain in the green for 2019 thus far, but returns were not as high as at the beginning of the year. Most funds, however, saw better returns in February 2019 than in February 2018.

Thrift Savings Plan — February 2019 Returns
Fund February Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.20% 0.43% 2.93%
F fund -0.06% 1.00% 3.32%
C fund 3.21% 11.48% 4.66%
S fund 4.98% 17.20% 6.96%
I fund 2.55% 9.32% -5.05%
L Income 0.80% 2.64% 2.97%
L 2020 1.06% 3.62% 2.76%
L 2030 2.00% 7.02% 2.62%
L 2040 2.36% 8.36% 2.47%
L 2050 2.68% 9.53% 2.34%

 

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Steff Thomas

Steff Thomas is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Benefits Bill Cassidy C Fund F Fund G Fund I Fund investment funds L 2020 L 2030 L 2040 L income L-2050 Nicole Ogrysko partial government shutdown Pay & Benefits retirement survey S Fund Steff Thomas Thrift Savings Plan TSP TSP withdrawal Workforce

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 12, 2019 Close Change YTD*
L Income 20.2264 0.0134 2.64%
L 2020 27.7808 0.0240 3.62%
L 2030 31.7114 0.0486 7.02%
L 2040 34.4842 0.0615 8.36%
L 2050 19.9481 0.0394 9.53%
G Fund 16.0761 0.0012 0.43%
F Fund 18.4492 0.0460 1.00%
C Fund 40.2001 0.1203 11.48%
S Fund 50.9246 0.0929 17.20%
I Fund 29.0730 0.0356 9.32%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.