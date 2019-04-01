Most TSP funds show even smaller, but still positive, returns in March

The Thrift Savings Plan’s performance in March mostly echoed that of the previous month. The fixed income investment F fund performed better than in February, and the small capitalization stock index S fund continued to plunge from its January peak. The rest of the TSP funds managed to stay in the black while continuing to yield still smaller returns.

The F fund managed to climb back out of its hole, after posting the only negative return in February at -0.06 percent. In fact, F fund returns in March were the highest at any point in the last 12 months, at 1.93 percent. Over the last 12 months, the F fund has returned 4.63 percent, while its year-to-date returns sit at 2.95 percent, as the positive returns outweigh the negative.

Meanwhile, the S fund picked up the distinction of the only negative return in March, coming in at -1.03 percent. That’s down from 4.98 percent in February, as the fund’s performance continues to fall from its January peak of 11.64 percent. But the highs still outweigh the lows in the S fund’s recent history, posting a 5.13 percent return over the last 12 months, and the fund still boasts the highest year-to-date returns with 15.99 percent, resting largely on the strength of January’s performance.

The common stock index investment C fund posted lower returns for the second month in a row, coming in at only 1.95 percent, though it still managed to claim the highest return of any fund in March. It also claimed the highest return of any fund over the last 12 months, at 9.48 percent, and the second highest returns in 2019, at 13.65 percent.

The government securities investment G fund continues to soldier on, coming in at 0.23 percent. That’s an improvement over February’s 0.20 percent, but still well within the standard deviation of the unwavering fund. Having not dipped below 0.20 percent nor risen above 0.26 percent in the last 12 months, the G fund has returned 2.92 percent in the last 12 months, and 0.67 percent thus far in 2019.

The international stock index I fund also stayed in the black at 0.71 percent in March. That brought its year-to-date performance up to 10.09 percent. But over the last 12 months, the negative returns have outweighed the positive, with an overall return of -3.64 percent.

All of the TSP Lifecycle funds posted smaller, but still positive returns in March, with the L 2050 topping the list at 1.02 percent, and the L Income bringing up the rear at 0.52 percent. Each fund also posted positive overall returns for 2019 thus far, and over the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — March 2019 Returns Fund December Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.23% 0.67% 2.92% F fund 1.93% 2.95% 4.63% C fund 1.95% 13.65% 9.48% S fund -1.03% 15.99% 5.13% I fund 0.71% 10.09% -3.64% L Income 0.52% 3.18% 3.59% L 2020 0.61% 4.25% 3.73% L 2030 0.87% 7.96% 4.33% L 2040 0.96% 9.40% 4.46% L 2050 1.02% 10.65% 4.54%

