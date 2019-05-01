Listen Live Sports

Most TSP fund returns up in April

May 1, 2019 11:26 am
 
1 min read
After widespread drops in March, most Thrift Savings Plan funds increased last month, according to the latest returns from the TSP on Wednesday. Except the government securities investment G fund and the fixed income investment F fund, all others rose by anywhere from 0.37% to 4.72% month over month.

Regardless, all funds remained in the black — an improvement from March as well as from a year ago.

The largest month over month increase was small capitalization stock index S fund, which had an April return of 3.69% versus -1.03% in March. The smallest increase was the Lifecycle Income fund, which had a return of 0.89% compared to 0.52% in March.

The common stock index investment C fund rose by 2.10%  from March to April, finishing last month with a return 4.05%. Meanwhile the international stock index I fund ended last month with a return of 2.92%, a 2.21% increase over March.

April 2019, TSP, graph

As for the G and F funds, the former stayed nearly flat and dropped 0.02% for an April return of 0.21%. The F fund dropped by 1.91%, with an April return of 4.05% compared to 1.95% the previous month.

Year-to-date all funds are performing positively, and looking back over the last 12 months only I has shown a decrease in its returns.

Among the other lifecycle funds, L 2020, L 2030, L 2040 and L 2050 all rose from March to April. The greatest improvement was in L 2050, which increased by 1.80% for a return of 2.96%, according to Wednesday’s data. Historically these funds tend to follow the general trend of the TSP.

Thrift Savings Plan — April 2019 Returns
Fund April Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.21% 0.88% 2.90%
F fund 0.02% 2.97% 5.42%
C fund 4.05% 18.25% 13.48%
S fund 3.69% 20.27% 8.71%
I fund 2.92% 13.31% -2.78%
L Income 0.89% 4.10% 4.20%
L 2020 1.16% 5.46% 4.56%
L 2030 2.23% 10.36% 6.07%
L 2040 2.62% 12.27% 6.54%
L 2050 2.96% 13.93% 6.91%

