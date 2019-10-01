F fund stumbles in September while rest of TSP shows minor gains

Most of the Thrift Savings Plan funds showed some small gains in September. The fixed income investment F fund was the only loser, falling to -0.54%, reversing August’s performance where F and the stable government securities investment G fund posted the only positive returns.
But one small stumble didn’t halt the F fund’s momentum: Its year-to-date returns currently total 8.51%, not far behind its 12-month performance of 10.32%.
Meanwhile, the G fund lost a few percentage points, though it managed to stay in the black at 0.14%. That’s the lowest return it’s posted all year. That said, it’s year-to-date returns have totaled 1.79%, and its performance over the last 12 months comes in at 2.57%.
The common stock index investment C fund came in at 1.87%, but it’s the biggest winner so far this year, with year-to-date returns of 20.54%. That’s particularly impressive considering some big losses in late 2018 hold it’s 12-month performance down to 4.24%.
The small capitalization stock index S fund isn’t far behind the C fund — it came in at 1.06% in September, with a 17.57% year-to-date performance. Also mirroring the S fund, some poor performances in late 2018 are hindering the 12-month performance from rising out of the red, coming in at -3.77%.
The international stock index I fund was the big winner last month; it posted a performance of 2.87%. That brings its year-to-date up to 13.21%, though it’s 12-month remains in the negative at -0.94%.
The lifecycle funds managed to turn around two months of negative returns, coming in at 0.51% for the L Income fund on the low end, and 1.69% for the L 2050 on the high end. The year-to-date and 12-month performances all stayed in the black as well.