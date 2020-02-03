TSP returns down overall for first month of 2020

Nearly all Thrift Savings Plan funds were down in January compared to December, starting the new year from an overall low point.

According to numbers released by TSP on Monday, the government securities investment G fund rose by just 0.01% to 0.17% in January, and the fixed income investment F fund rose by 1.99% to 1.91% last month. All other stock and bond funds showed negative performance compared to December, which is a stark contrast from one year ago. In January 2019, the TSP experienced a period of overall positive performance in month-to-month returns.

Looking at year-over-year performance for the month of January, the G and F funds were also the only two funds to show increases.

The largest drops in monthly returns for January were in the international stock index I fund, which fell by 5.97%, and Lifecycle 2050 fund which fell by 3.14%. The common stock index investment C fund dropped by 3.05% month over month and the small capitalization stock index S fund decreased by 2.77% from December.

The the L 2040 fund dropped by 2.74% in January, followed by the L 2030 fund which fell by 2.28% and the L 2020 which decreased by 0.88%. The smallest monthly decrease in returns happened in the L Income fund, which was 0.73% lower in January than in December, according to Monday’s TSP numbers.

However, all TSP funds showed positive performance for the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — Jan. 2020 Returns Fund January Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.17% 0.17% 2.17% F fund 1.91% 1.91% 9.59% C fund -0.04% -0.04% 21.65% S fund -0.62% -0.62% 13.92% I fund -2.73% -2.73% 11.76% L Income 0.01% 0.01% 5.67% L 2020 -0.02% -0.02% 6.66% L 2030 -0.45% -0.45% 11.58% L 2040 -0.59% -0.59% 13.34% L 2050 -0.71% -0.71% 14.79%

