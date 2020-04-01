Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Pay & Benefits
 
TSP
 
...

TSP funds take much expected downturn in March

April 1, 2020 11:19 am
 
2 min read
      

Not even the usually steady G fund could evade the global economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic last month, as all Thrift Savings Plan funds showed noticeable decreases in monthly returns.

As Federal News Network reported last week, participants  made more withdrawals in the month of March compared to this time last year and recent months, while inter-fund transfers were also up.

Between Feb. 24 and March 17, participants transferred $21 billion into the government securities investment G fund, which had the smallest month-over-month decline in returns — from 0.13% to 0.11% or -0.02%.

According to numbers released by the TSP on Wednesday, the largest drop from February was in the small capitalization stock index S fund — from -8.01% to -21.40% in March, or a difference of -13.39%. The second-largest decrease in returns was in the international stock index I fund, which fell from -7.74% in February to  -13.87% in March, or a change of -6.13%.

The common stock index investment C fund fell by 4.16%, from -8.24% in February to -12.40% last month, while the fixed income investment F fund dropped by 2.46% from 1.82% in February to -0.64% in March, according to Wednesday’s returns.

Lifecycle funds also took hits in March, the biggest being in the L 2050 which went from -6.39% in February to -11.90% last month — a difference of -5.51%. By comparison, the L Income fund fell by just 1.57% month over month, from -1.52% in February to -3.09% in March.

Meanwhile the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board still intends to add new Lifecycle funds this summer, Federal News Network reported. These funds would be in five-year increments instead of like the existing 10-year funds, and would include the L 2025, L 2035, L 2045, L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065.

Year over year, the G fund had the smallest decline for March TSP returns, -0.12%, while the S fund fell the furthest, -20.37%.

Thrift Savings Plan — March 2020 Returns
Fund March Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.11% 0.40% 1.97%
F fund -0.64% 3.10% 8.84%
C fund -12.40% -19.65% -7.06%
S fund -21.40% -28.14% -20.72%
I fund -13.87% -22.70% -14.01%
L Income -3.09% -4.56% -0.47%
L 2020 -3.52% -5.23% -0.57%
L 2030 -8.72% -13.35% -5.61%
L 2040 -10.42% -15.92% -7.25%
L 2050 -11.90% -18.13% -8.74%

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor at Federal News Network. Follow @abrustWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News coronavirus Pay & Benefits Retirement stock market TSP TSP withdrawals Workforce
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 20.2206 -0.0425 (1.51%)
L 2020 27.7740 -0.0662 (1.77%)
L 2030 30.1989 -0.1742 (5.08%)
L 2040 32.3116 -0.2212 (6.14%)
L 2050 18.4078 -0.1425 (7.06%)
G Fund 16.4160 0.0005 0.30%
F Fund 20.3288 -0.0205 3.77%
C Fund 37.9739 -0.6143 (8.28%)
S Fund 40.4378 -0.4324 (8.58%)
I Fund 25.2887 0.0219 (10.25%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
3|31 Certified Government Meeting...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA stands on forefront of technology battling pandemics

Today in History

1970: President Nixon signs law requiring surgeon general warnings on cigarettes