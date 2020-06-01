TSP funds drop after April surge

All Thrift Savings Plan funds showed monthly declines in performance for May, after a noticeable spike in April, according to numbers released Monday.

The last few months of volatile activity resulted in huge numbers of withdrawals and inter-fund transfers, Federal News Network reported, and so May appeared to reflect a calming among investors.

Nevertheless, all funds remained in the black for the second consecutive month and most funds showed growth over where they were a year ago. Once again, the small capitalization stock index S fund had the highest performance at 8.79% versus 15.81% in April.

The second-highest return was for the common stock index investment C fund: 4.76% in May compared to 12.81% in April. The international stock index I fund had a return of 4.50% last month, down from 6.42% the month prior.

The I fund is under increased scrutiny after the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board deferred plans to move the fund to a new, China-inclusive emerging market benchmark, due to objections from a bipartisan group of lawmakers and the White House, Federal News Network previously reported.

The fixed income investment F fund was down to 0.46% in May versus 1.78% in April. And the lowest performing fund last month was the government securities investment G fund, which had a 0.01% decline from April, according to Monday’s numbers.

As for Lifecycle funds, performance was also negative but returns remained in the black. The L 2050 fund was the highest-performing for May at 4.43% compared to 9.16% in April.

Following behind was the L 2040 fund, which finished May at 3.88% compared to 8.02% in April; and the L 2030 fund, which ended May at 3.25% versus 6.71% in April.

The L 2020 fund showed a monthly return of 1.31% versus 2.61% a month prior, and finally the L Income fund had a monthly return of 1.23% compared to a 2.52% return in April, according to Monday’s numbers.

Year-to-date, the F fund has had the highest returns — 5.42% — while the I fund has had the lowest.