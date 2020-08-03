Listen Live Sports

New TSP Lifecycle funds finish first month in black as downward trend mostly reverses

August 3, 2020 4:00 pm
 
The six new Thrift Savings Plan Lifecycle funds, which began July 1, finished their first month in the black. In fact, every TSP fund, including the original L funds and all the stock indexes, posted positive returns in July, though none were particularly exceptional.

The international stock index I fund was the only one to post lower returns in July than in June, dropping from 3.44% to 2.33%. Meanwhile, the reliable Treasury securities-backed G fund posted 0.06% returns for the third month in a row.

The common stock index investment C fund showed the most growth among the index funds, rising from 1.99% to 5.64%. The small capitalization stock index S fund posted the highest return for the fourth month in a row at 5.71%, though not much of an increase from June’s 4.00%.

The fixed income investment F fund climbed from 0.63% to 1.49%.

The Lifecycle funds ranged from 1.11% for the L Income, which absorbed the L 2020 fund last month, to 4.13% for the L 2055, 2060, and 2065 funds.

With the exception of the L Income fund, all of the year-to-date returns for the preexisting L funds remained in the negatives due to a dismal first quarter that they have yet to fully recover from. The index funds’ year-to-date returns are mixed, with G, F and C in the black, while the S and I funds have yet to recover.

Thrift Savings Plan — June 2020 Returns
Fund June Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.06% 0.65% 1.42%
F fund 1.49% 7.66% 10.03%
C fund 5.64% 2.31% 11.86%
S fund 5.71% -0.47% 4.88%
I fund 2.33% -9.01% -0.53%
L Income 1.11% 0.87% 3.46%
L 2025 2.19% n/a n/a
L 2030 2.82% -0.06% 5.62%
L 2035 2.86% n/a n/a
L 2040 3.35% -0.41% 6.17%
L 2045 3.32% n/a n/a
L 2050 3.80% -0.78% 6.54%
L 2055 4.13% n/a n/a
L 2060 4.13% n/a n/a
L 2065 4.13% n/a n/a

David Thornton

