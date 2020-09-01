F fund slips, other TSP funds see modest returns in August

Most of the Thrift Savings Plan funds posted modest returns in August, although the fixed income investment F fund slipped into the red.

The F fund dropped from 1.49% to -0.81%. The F fund has fluctuated fairly regularly over the last year, spending five of the last 12 months in the negative. That said, it’s still showing a total year-to-date return of 6.79%.

The reliable Treasury securities-backed G fund dropped from 0.06% to 0.05%, reaching a new low point for the past four years. The G fund has been steadily declining from its high point of 0.26% in late 2018. Still, that’s much less fluctuation than any of the other funds, and it has yet to dip into negative returns.

The international stock index I fund showed the most growth, rising from 2.33% to 5.12%. That wasn’t enough to bring its year-to-date returns out of the red, though. It’s the only TSP fund at the moment with a negative YTD, currently sitting at -4.35.

The small capitalization stock index S fund posted the highest return for the fifth month in a row with 7.20%, though the common stock index investment C fund barely missed it with 7.19%.

Meanwhile, the Lifecycle funds also continue to perform well. They all posted positive returns, ranging from 1.39% for the L Income to 6.40% for the L 2065.

These returns were enough to finally help the Lifecycle funds recover from the first quarter, putting all of their year-to-date returns in the black for the first time this year. That said, the new Lifecycle funds are all still new enough that they don’t yet have year-to-date performances.