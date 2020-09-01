Listen Live Sports

F fund slips, other TSP funds see modest returns in August

September 1, 2020 1:14 pm
 
2 min read
      

Most of the Thrift Savings Plan funds posted modest returns in August, although the fixed income investment F fund slipped into the red.

The F fund dropped from 1.49% to -0.81%. The F fund has fluctuated fairly regularly over the last year, spending five of the last 12 months in the negative. That said, it’s still showing a total year-to-date return of 6.79%.

The reliable Treasury securities-backed G fund dropped from 0.06% to 0.05%, reaching a new low point for the past four years. The G fund has been steadily declining from its high point of 0.26% in late 2018. Still, that’s much less fluctuation than any of the other funds, and it has yet to dip into negative returns.

The international stock index I fund showed the most growth, rising from 2.33% to 5.12%. That wasn’t enough to bring its year-to-date returns out of the red, though. It’s the only TSP fund at the moment with a negative YTD, currently sitting at -4.35.

The small capitalization stock index S fund posted the highest return for the fifth month in a row with 7.20%, though the common stock index investment C fund barely missed it with 7.19%.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Meanwhile, the Lifecycle funds also continue to perform well. They all posted positive returns, ranging from 1.39% for the L Income to 6.40% for the L 2065.

These returns were enough to finally help the Lifecycle funds recover from the first quarter, putting all of their year-to-date returns in the black for the first time this year. That said, the new Lifecycle funds are all still new enough that they don’t yet have year-to-date performances.

Thrift Savings Plan — August 2020 Returns
Fund Aug Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.05% 0.70% 1.29%
F fund -0.81% 6.79% 6.37%
C fund 7.19% 9.67% 21.83%
S fund 7.20% 6.70% 17.36%
I fund 5.12% -4.35% 6.45%
L Income 1.39% 2.27% 5.02%
L 2025 3.17% n/a n/a
L 2030 3.81% 3.75% 10.71%
L 2035 4.18% n/a n/a
L 2040 4.56% 4.13% 12.38%
L 2045 4.88% n/a n/a
L 2050 5.21% 4.38% 13.75%
L 2055 6.41% n/a n/a
L 2060 6.40% n/a n/a
L 2065 6.40% n/a n/a

David Thornton

David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. Follow @dthorntonWFED

Top Stories

