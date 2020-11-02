On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

TSP

TSP funds improve in October but not by much

By Amelia Brust @abrustWFED
November 2, 2020 3:47 pm
2 min read
      

Despite slight performance improvements for most funds, the Thrift Savings Plan still had largely negative returns for the month of October, according to numbers released Monday.

The international stock index I Fund and the fixed income investment F fund went down from the previous month, while all other stock and Lifecycle funds increased or, in the case of the securities-backed G fund, stayed flat from September.

The I fund dropped from -2.60% in September to -3.97% last month, while the F fund fell from -0.03% to -0.42%. The small capitalization stock index S Fund improved from -3.04% to 0.50% in that time, and the common stock index investment C Fund rose from -3.80% to -2.66%. The G fund remained at 0.06% for the second consecutive month.

However, as a whole the TSP is performing more poorly than last October, with all funds showing a drop in returns this year compared to the same time in 2019.

        Insight by AT&T: Learn how the urgency caused by the pandemic put DOT on an accelerated IT modernization path in this free webinar.

So far the G Fund’s year-to-date return is 0.82% — a far cry from the 8.8% annual return it had when it was introduced in 1988. As Federal News Network reported last month, the G fund’s reputation for stability overlooks the fact that the last few years of economic uncertainty have driven more people to buy “safe” Treasury bonds, which raises the value and pushes down the returns.

Among the Lifecycle funds, the highest performer was again the L Income, at -0.58% versus -0.66% last month. The lowest were the L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 funds all with a -.260% return compared to -3.20% returns in September.

Thrift Savings Plan — October 2020 Returns
Fund Oct. Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.06% 0.82% 1.13%
F fund -0.42% 6.30% 6.16%
C fund -2.66% 2.69% 9.62%
S fund 0.50% 3.97% 11.02%
I fund -3.97% -10.53% -6.57%
L Income -0.58% 1.01% 2.48%
L 2025 -1.30% n/a n/a
L 2030 -1.61% 0.12% 3.76%
L 2035 -1.76% n/a n/a
L 2040 -1.91% -0.21% 4.07%
L 2045 -2.04% n/a n/a
L 2050 -2.17% -0.56% 4.27%
L 2055 -2.60% n/a n/a
L 2060 -2.60% n/a n/a
L 2065 -2.60% n/a n/a

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Follow @abrustWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News investing Pay & Benefits stock market TSP TSP returns Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Oct 30, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 21.3998 -0.0515 1.01%
L 2025 10.2405 -0.0545 -
L 2030 34.8962 -0.2294 0.12%
L 2035 10.3057 -0.0745 -
L 2040 38.3472 -0.3026 -0.21%
L 2045 10.3538 -0.0878 -
L 2050 22.3561 -0.2025 -0.56%
L 2055 10.4471 -0.114 -
L 2060 10.4471 -0.1141 -
L 2065 10.4472 -0.114 -
G Fund 16.4851 0.0007 0.82%
F Fund 20.9591 -0.0148 6.30%
C Fund 48.5296 -0.5906 2.69%
S Fund 58.5073 -1.1833 3.97%
I Fund 29.2701 -0.1549 -10.53%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers contractor delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to management site