On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

TSP

Big gains for Thrift Savings Plan in November

By Amelia Brust @abrustWFED
December 1, 2020 1:07 pm
2 min read
      

Last month the Thrift Savings Plan received an adrenaline boost as fund performance rose dramatically across the board. Returns released Tuesday showed monthly improvements reminiscent of this spring, with every fund ending in the black and several making double-digit growth.

The biggest month-over-month improvement was the international stock index I Fund, which rose from -3.97% in October to 15.54% in November — a difference of 19.51%. The second-largest improvement was in the small capitalization stock index S Fund, which went from 0.50% in October to 18.26% in November — a difference of 17.76%.

The common stock index investment C fund’s monthly performance increased from -2.66% in October to 10.95% last month, while the fixed income investment F fund only changed from -0.42% to 0.99% in November.

The smallest improvement was in the securities-backed G fund, which slightly rose from 0.06% in October to 0.07% last month. But year over year, performance was down 0.07 percentage points. Despite a reputation for stability, the G fund has steadily declined for the last 30 years as interest rates on those securities have declined, Federal News Network previously reported.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Among Lifecycle funds, the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 each saw returns rise from -2.60% in October to 13.55% in November. The L 2050 improved from -2.17% to 11.19%, while the L 2045 rose from -2.04% to 10.47% during that time. Monthly returns for the L 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 funds ranged from 6.56% to 9.74% — which is notable after finishing October entirely in the red.

The L Income fund went from -0.58% in October to 3.00% in November, a difference of 3.58% month-over-month and a change of 2.29% year-over year.

Broadening the view, TSP performance compared to November 2019 was less stark though still improved. The I fund had risen the most last month versus the same time a year ago.

Meanwhile, TSP participants can expect some new services in 2022, thanks to a recent contract awarded to Accenture Federal Services for the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board’s recordkeeping services acquisition (RKSA). The procurement encompasses managing the TSP call centers and software that process participants’ transactions, as well as improving the plan’s cybersecurity posture and IT infrastructure, Federal News Network reported.

Thrift Savings Plan — November 2020 Returns
Fund Nov. Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.07% 0.89% 1.05%
F fund 0.99% 7.35% 7.27%
C fund 10.95% 13.93% 17.36%
S fund 18.26% 22.95% 25.59%
I fund 15.54% 3.37% 6.72%
L Income 3.00% 4.04% 4.81%
L 2025 6.56% n/a n/a
L 2030 8.10% 8.24% 10.22%
L 2035 8.92% n/a n/a
L 2040 9.74% 9.51% 11.86%
L 2045 10.47% n/a n/a
L 2050 11.19% 10.56% 13.24%
L 2055 13.55% n/a n/a
L 2060 13.55% n/a n/a
L 2065 13.55% n/a n/a

        Read more TSP news.

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Follow @abrustWFED

Related Stories

    TSP funds improve in October but not by much

    TSP Read more

    TSP hires new vendor to take the plan into the 21st century

    TSP Read more
Related Topics
All News Federal Thrift Retirement Investment Board investing Pay & Benefits stock market TSP TSP returns Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.0426 -0.0377 4.04%
L 2025 10.9118 -0.0426 -
L 2030 37.7239 -0.183 8.24%
L 2035 11.2251 -0.0599 -
L 2040 42.0825 -0.2458 9.51%
L 2045 11.4379 -0.0718 -
L 2050 24.8569 -0.167 10.56%
L 2055 11.8630 -0.0976 -
L 2060 11.8631 -0.0975 -
L 2065 11.8632 -0.0976 -
G Fund 16.4964 0.0012 0.89%
F Fund 21.1668 0.015 7.35%
C Fund 53.8426 -0.2398 13.93%
S Fund 69.1907 -0.7648 22.95%
I Fund 33.8194 -0.4237 3.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor