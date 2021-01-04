Trending:
TSP yo-yo’s back down from November bump

By Amelia Brust @abrustWFED
January 4, 2021 12:08 pm
1 min read
      

In a decidedly 2020 fashion, Thrift Savings Plan returns dropped in December as sharp as they jumped a month earlier.

The securities-backed G fund aside, which stayed unchanged at 0.07%, numbers released Monday showed monthly declines everywhere else. Nevertheless, all funds stayed in the black for the second month in a row, the highest performance for December being in the small capitalization stock index S Fund — compared to 18.26% in November.

The international stock index I Fund had a monthly return of 4.64% compared to 15.54% the month before. The common stock index investment C fund finished December at 3.84% versus 10.95% for November. The fixed income investment F fund ended December at 0.14% compared to 0.99% the month before.

While most stock funds finished 2020 higher than they did a year prior, the G fund finished 0.09% lower than it did in December 2019.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

 

As for the Lifecycle funds, the L 2055, 2060 and 2065 funds each finished December at 4.63% compared to 13.55% in November — a change of 8.92 percentage points. The L Income fund had a December return of 1.07% compared to 3% the month before.

Unlike the stock funds, all Lifecycle funds finished year higher than they did at the same time in 2019, although the L 2055, 2035, 2045, 2055 and 2065 funds were only added in June.

Thrift Savings Plan — December 2020 Returns
Fund Dec. Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.07% 0.97% 0.97%
F fund 0.14% 7.50% 7.50%
C fund 3.84% 18.31% 18.31%
S fund 7.24% 31.85% 31.85%
I fund 4.64% 8.17% 8.17%
L Income 1.07% 5.15% 5.15%
L 2025 2.27% n/a n/a
L 2030 2.79% 11.26% 11.26%
L 2035 3.06% n/a n/a
L 2040 3.34% 13.16% 13.16%
L 2045 3.59% n/a n/a
L 2050 3.83% 14.79% 14.79%
L 2055 4.63% n/a n/a
L 2060 4.63% n/a n/a
L 2065 4.63% n/a n/a

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jan 08, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.4015 0.0321 5.15%
L 2025 11.2964 0.0345 -
L 2030 39.3802 0.1509 11.26%
L 2035 11.7669 0.0492 -
L 2040 44.3015 0.2012 13.16%
L 2045 12.0862 0.0584 -
L 2050 26.3637 0.1354 14.79%
L 2055 12.7465 0.0802 -
L 2060 12.7466 0.0802 -
L 2065 12.7467 0.0802 -
G Fund 16.5113 0.0003 0.97%
F Fund 20.9966 -0.0238 7.50%
C Fund 56.9622 0.3182 18.31%
S Fund 77.5623 0.0492 31.85%
I Fund 36.5009 0.3663 8.17%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

