TSP returns keep inching down in first month of 2021

The Thrift Savings Plan continued its downward trend for the second consecutive month, after a sharp boost in November elevated all stock and Lifecycle funds. The first returns of 2021, released by the TSP on Monday, showed all funds’ performance either stagnated or declined since December.

The securities-backed G fund was in the former group, remaining at 0.07%. The biggest drop among stocks was for the international stock index I Fund, which decreased from 4.64% in December to -1.09% last month. The common stock index investment C fund fell from 3.84% to -1.01% month over month, while the small capitalization stock index S Fund dropped from 7.24% to 2.85% during that time. The smallest decrease was in the fixed income investment F fund, which fell from 0.14% in December to -0.71% in January.

Lifecycle funds likewise had a dismal last month. The L Income fund dropped from 1.07% in December to -0.10% in January, and the five-year funds saw decreased monthly returns ranging from -2.51% in the L 2025 fund to as much as -5.07% in the L 2065 fund.

Most funds ended January in the red, according to Monday’s numbers, and year over year, 10 funds had lower monthly returns. Only five funds finished last month better than they did January 2020: L 2030, L 2040, L 2050, and the S and I funds.